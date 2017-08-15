August 15, 2017
REUNITED
Documentary By Laura Gabbert

Text By Daniel Hernandez
August 15, 2017

Documentary By
Laura Gabbert

Text By
Daniel Hernandez

For families divided by the border, there is one place where they are allowed to come together—almost.

  • In the documentary “Monument/Monumento,” filmmaker Laura Gabbert witnesses a family coming face-to-face
    after being apart for 20 years.
In the documentary “Monument/Monumento,” filmmaker Laura Gabbert witnesses a family coming face-to-face
after being apart for 20 years.

Credits

Documentary - Laura Gabbert
Laura, a nonfiction filmmaker, is the director and producer of the feature documentary “City of Gold.” She is based in Los Angeles.
Essay - Daniel Hernandez
Daniel, a journalist and essayist, is the author of Down & Delirious in Mexico City. He is based in Los Angeles.
Photo Credits
All photos by Jerome Sessini/Magnum Photos.
Creative Direction & Design - Sandra Garcia
Sandra is the creative director of Highline.
Development & Design - Gladeye
Gladeye is a digital innovations agency in New Zealand and New York.
More Stories
One Famous Band. One Huge Secret. Many Lives Destroyed
Stop the Madness: A Miraculous New Treatment for Schizophrenia
Love in the Age of Big Data
Dying To Be Free: Our Broken Heroin Treatment System